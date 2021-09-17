Financial Contrast: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Positron has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Positron and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -224.70% -161.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Positron and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Positron.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 51.77 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.25

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

