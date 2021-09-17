Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Up 15.6%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO)’s stock price was up 15.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Cos., Inc engages in the provision of tax, business and financial solutions. Its products and services include Fractional Family Office, Tax Blueprint, Tax Operating System, Wealth Blueprint and Wealth Operating System. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bee Cave, TX.

