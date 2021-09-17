FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 111,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.