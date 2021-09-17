FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1,091.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00134769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00045612 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.