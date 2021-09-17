FirmaChain (FCT) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $65.41 million and $39.40 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00119945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00178965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.92 or 0.07121094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.68 or 0.99916529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00828114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

