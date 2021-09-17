First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of First Bancorp worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 352,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

