First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,915,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,155. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

