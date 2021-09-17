First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $39.03 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

