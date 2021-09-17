First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $231.45 and last traded at $231.45. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

