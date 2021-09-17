First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Update

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS FNFI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
