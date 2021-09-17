First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Update

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FNFI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

