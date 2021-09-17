First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNRN stock remained flat at $$11.10 on Friday. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. First Northern Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.75.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

