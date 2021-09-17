First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

