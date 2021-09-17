First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of First Solar worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.