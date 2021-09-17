First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

FCEF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

