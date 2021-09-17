First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 229.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09.

