First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,648. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter.

