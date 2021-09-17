First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 202,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.