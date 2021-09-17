First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 313,281 shares.The stock last traded at $247.85 and had previously closed at $248.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average is $233.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

