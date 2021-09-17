First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $58.79. 49,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 287,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,520,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,916 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $21,846,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 347,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,166,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

