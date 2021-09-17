First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,014. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.