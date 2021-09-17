First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
