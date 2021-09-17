First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 148,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 56,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

