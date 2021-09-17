First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.81 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.