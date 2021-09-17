Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 0.5%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

