Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Up 78.8% in August

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FSSN remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Fision has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Fision

FISION Corp. engages in the provision of proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its primary product offering is the Fision platform, a marketing software that collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates and distributes the numerous digital marketing assets of customers including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and any other material marketing assets.

