Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $203.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $173.14. 80,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average is $176.06. Five9 has a 52 week low of $116.93 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -244.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.