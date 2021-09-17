FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.32% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $68,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.95. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

