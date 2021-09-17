FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.06. 61,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 89,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter.

