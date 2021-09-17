FLIP Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $409,444.90 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00132859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

