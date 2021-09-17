Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.09

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.09 and last traded at $127.94, with a volume of 1559553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

