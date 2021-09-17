Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.85 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 34% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $87.85 million and $1.69 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00282151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00139613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00200542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,976,883 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

