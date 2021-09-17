FlypMe Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,959.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.