Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 4.5%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $47.22. 3,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

