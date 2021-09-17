Font (FONT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,783.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Font has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,783.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00134769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00045612 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.