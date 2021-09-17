FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,767 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.13% of FormFactor worth $116,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.