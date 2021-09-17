Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.5%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF comprises 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 91.83% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.