Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,286,500 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 3,396,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 24,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSUMF. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

