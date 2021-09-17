Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.72

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 157101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.