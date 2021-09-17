Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.93 and last traded at 0.91. Approximately 22,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.94.

About Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

