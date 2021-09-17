Fountain Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $791,845.86 and approximately $7,946.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

