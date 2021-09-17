Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

