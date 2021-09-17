Fractal (FCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $268,087.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $268,087.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.