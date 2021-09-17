Franchise Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Franchise Capital Ltd decreased its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098,925 shares during the period. Canaan accounts for 0.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.35% of Canaan worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CAN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

