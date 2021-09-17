Franchise Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 7.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $88,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.12. 23,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,325.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

