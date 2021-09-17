Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $32.57 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,568,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 2.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.06. 146,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock worth $2,194,850,683. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

