Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $49.38 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 548,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,377,000. Roblox comprises 4.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232.

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. 163,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,751,254. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.