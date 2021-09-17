Franchise Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 16.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of SEA worth $195,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 1,041.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded down $5.86 on Friday, reaching $337.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

