Franchise Capital Ltd Sells 45,021 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the period. Square comprises about 3.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $39,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 22,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after buying an additional 433,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

SQ traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $252.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

