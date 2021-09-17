Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.