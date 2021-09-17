Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.01

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Frax has a market cap of $331.68 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 328,721,104 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.